LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Alabama A&M Marching Band will March in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Marching Maroon and White will be marching in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The Marching Maroon and White will be marching in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.(Alabama A&M)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama A&M Marching Band announced Wednesday that it will be marching in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Band director, Carlton Wright worked secretly with Macy’s Parade officials and school officials to make the announcement a surprise for all members of the marching band along with students and staff of the school.

The Marching Maroon and White were one of the hundreds of bands to have applied to participate and ultimately one of just nine selected for the 2023 Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade started in 1924 and has taken place all but four years since then (1942-1944 and 2020), the 2023 parade will be the 97th edition of the annual tradition.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot in Birmingham, investigation underway
Wylam homicide
Investigation underway after body found burning in Wylam
Prison videos show alleged Flakka use inside
Mom of inmate who died from suspected Flakka overdose wants prison system change
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Overturned vehicle on Valley Ave. near Homewood Middle School
Overturned vehicle on Valley Ave. near Homewood Middle School

Latest News

Wylam homicide
Investigation underway after body found burning in Wylam
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Search for person who jumped into Coosa River
Search continues for person who jumped in Coosa River
Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
Man killed in head-on collision in Fairfield