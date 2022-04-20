21-year-old Coaling man killed in single-vehicle crash

FAYETTE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old Coaling man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Cameron K. Newell, 21, was killed when he drove off the roadway, struck a tree and his SUV caught fire.

Newell died at the scene, according to troopers.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Alabama 107 near the four mile marker, approximately eight miles northwest of Fayette city limits, in Fayette County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.