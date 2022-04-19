LawCall
You can still get your photo IDs during temporary license office closures

By Catherine Patterson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting this week, all Driver’s License Examining Offices in Alabama are temporarily closed for upgrades.

But we’re On Your Side with ways you can still get your photo voter ID in preparation for the upcoming primary election on May 24.

Eligible Alabamians can get your free photo voter ID by visiting your county Board of Registrars office or the Secretary of State’s Office.

You will need to complete the application and provide a photo ID document or a non-photo identity document with your full legal name and date of birth.

You must also be a registered voter in Alabama.

“You can request one on the day of the election. And as long as you have the information that you need, we will provide you with a photo ID card that will allow you to vote on Election Day, even if you receive your card on Election Day. It won’t be the hard card if you wait until Election Day, but it’ll be a paper card like you’re familiar with with your driver’s license,” said Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.

He said if you have difficulty getting to your county’s Board of Registrar’s office, you can give his office a call at (334) 242-7200, and they will send someone to your home to make sure you have an ID to vote on May 24.

ALEA says it plans to reopen Driver’s License offices Tuesday, April 26th.

