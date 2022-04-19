Uptown businesses see booming crowds for first USFL game, some considering extending hours

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the USFL season now underway, business is booming for restaurants near Protective Stadium.

“From 3:00 all the way up until 8:30, non stop chicken and non stop orders,” Perez Bry, Operations Manager for Eugene’s Hot Chicken said. “Streets were filled with customers and patrons. Even the inside lobby and the outside lobby. It was hectic. We prepped all week long and we tried to prep double pretty much of everything.”

With customers coming in before and during the game, Operations Manager Perez Bry said they may even add after-game hours.

“The owner, he has given hints that he may,” Bry said. “He just might extend our hours with the fact that we have the stadium and the USFL season going.”

Mugshots Grill & Bar was open until 11 that night and owner Cliff Rayburn said they were swamped all day and may extend their hours too.

“If we see the need for business, there is no doubt about it, we will stay open later,” Owner Cliff Rayburn said. “Saturday was excellent. A lot of traffic from the players, as well as the fans. It’s been cool seeing all the players come in here and getting all the protein to get ready for the games.”

Rayburn said he is excited for the next home game.

“We are looking forward to seeing what happens this weekend,” Rayburn said. “We are expecting a big crowd this weekend.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.