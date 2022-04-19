Tyson Foods invests $208 million for new facility in Hanceville

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Tyson Foods announced its plan to open a new facility in Hanceville, Alabama on April 15, 2022. The new facility will be adjacent to its former River Valley Ingredients rendering plant which was destroyed in a fire in July 2021.

The 121,000-square-foot facility is expected to be completed in mid-2023. In the meantime, Tyson is keeping on 124 team members from the previous plant through the two year construction period.

“This investment signals our continued support to the agricultural industry and jobs in Alabama, and we look forward to a renewed relationship with the Hanceville community and its leaders,” said Jason Spann, complex manager at the Hanceville Tyson Foods facility.

According to Tyson, the rendering plant in Hanceville is crucial to Alabama’s agricultural industry. The plant’s process breaks down and cooks the parts of the chicken people do not eat, producing animal feed and pet food, and reducing waste. They say the rendering process performed at this plant services the state’s poultry processors and their employees.

“As a family company, it’s important to us to be the most sought-after place to work, operate as a good neighbor, conserve natural resources and protect the environment,” said Spann.

Jeff Clemons, Commission Chairman of Cullman County said, “This facility has provided hundreds of jobs in Cullman County for years and the new plant will continue that legacy. River Valley helped Cullman become a leader in poultry production in Alabama and the country. We are honored to have Tyson Foods rebuild in Cullman.”

Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail says the rendering plant is outside the town limits of Hanceville, but he views the company as part of the community.

“We have never had a company more supportive of community projects and needs. Tyson Foods is a great corporate citizen and Hanceville will continue to claim them as our company,” Nail said.

Cullman Economic Agency Director Dale Greer agrees with Mayor Nail’s comment on the company’s community support, saying, “The night of the fire dozens of fire departments responded to the blaze to help limit the damage. At a time when Tyson Foods was devising a plan to handle waste to allow Alabama processing plants to reopen, they wrote checks for more than $258,000 for new equipment for 13 fire departments that helped extinguish the fire.”

The $208 million investment is the largest investment in Hanceville to date.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.