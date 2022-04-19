Trussville Police say Flock system helped them locate Texas murder suspect

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We have new information about man who died during a weekend chase with Trussville police.

The Jefferson County Coroner said the man died of a self-inflected gunshot wound.

The man has been identified as 22-year-old Francisco Gonzales of Elizabeth, New Jersey.

And this all stems from a murder investigation in Houston, Texas.

The Sheriff’s Office in Harris County, Texas got a tip from a witness Friday morning around 8:30 saying they saw Gonzales dump a man’s body at a Houston apartment complex.

Harris County investigators said 27-year-old, Saymo Pieternelle, had been shot in the head.

Investigators were able to get a warrant to track down Gonzales’ vehicle.

The next morning, Trussville Police received a Flock hit about a stolen vehicle out of Harris County, Texas.

Trussville police spotted Gonzales driving a Dodge Charger on North Chalkville Road and tried to pull him over, but he kept going.

Officers chased Gonzales a short distance before his car slowed and crashed into another vehicle.

No one in that car was hurt, but officers discovered Gonzales had shot himself.

Trussville Police said the Flock system was instrumental in finding Gonzales.

“It’s a tag reader. So, if you have a vehicle’s information it can alert us, what law enforcement agencies are looking for that vehicle for whether it be a missing person, a wanted person, the registered owner has … warrants or anything like that. So, in this instance, Mr. Gonzales was driving his vehicle, so that’s how it hit as a wanted vehicle, a person of interest,” said Lt. Clint Riner.

It’s unclear why Gonzales was in Houston over the weekend.

Harris County investigators are still trying to piece together what lead up to Pieternelle’s murder.

They’re also trying to figure out if anyone else was involved.

Trussville Police said they will help Harris County investigators in any way they can.

