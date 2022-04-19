LawCall
Overturned vehicle on Valley Ave. near Homewood Middle School(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing delays on Valley Rd this morning near Homewood Middle School.

All lanes are blocked.

We’re told they’re using the jaws of life to get someone out. Please use another route.

