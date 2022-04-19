Overturned vehicle on Valley Ave. near Homewood Middle School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing delays on Valley Rd this morning near Homewood Middle School.

All lanes are blocked.

We’re told they’re using the jaws of life to get someone out. Please use another route.

