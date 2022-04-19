The USFL: A league of opportunity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USFL features players hungry to play professional football, each with their own reasons for packing their lives up and moving to Birmingham.

USFL Executive Vice President Daryl Johnston said while watching the games, you may hear a name which sounds familiar because he was a top college athlete or played in the NFL. Then there’s other players making a splash on the national stage like Jemison’s Randy Satterfield, who is loving playing football in front of his family for the first time.

Every player has their why, and Johnston said it’s what makes the league special.

“One of the more enjoyable things for me is when you see the why satisfied by some of the players,” Johnston said. “And I think it can’t be a better start for the USFL than to have a guy like Randy Satterfield be the first touchdown.”

Satterfield is back on the field this weekend when New Jersey plays Michigan Friday at Protective Stadium.

The Stallions take on Houston Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.