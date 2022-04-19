James K. Jones: Tomato Watermelon Salad

Ingredients:

4 cups seedless (or seeded) watermelon, cut into cubes

2 cups fresh vine ripened tomatoes, cut into cubes

2 cups fresh grape tomatoes, cut in half

1 sweet yellow bell pepper, cut into cubes

1 red onion, cut into thin slices

4 green onions, sliced thin

1 bunch of fresh Basil, chopped thin

For the Sauce:

1 cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 clove of garlic, smashed

3 tablespoons sugar (or stevia equivalent)

Sea Salt (to taste)

White Pepper (to taste

Dry Ranch Mix (to taste)

Directions:

Mix red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, sugar, ranch mix, sea salt & pepper in a small bowl until sugar is dissolved. In a separate bowl, gently combine watermelon, tomatoes, peppers, onions, & basil. Pour the vinegar mixture over the watermelon/tomato mixture, and gently combine, taking care not to squish up the tomatoes & watermelon. Refrigerate for four hours or overnight.

