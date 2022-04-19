LawCall
I Love Tina & Gina’s: Boogie Down Bronx chopped cheese

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Boogie Down Bronx chopped cheese

Ingredients:

  • Ground chuck
  • Onions
  • Boar’s Head White American cheese
  • Boar’s Head Yellow American cheese
  • King’s Hawaiian bread
  • Garlic Aioli

Directions:

Brown ground chuck. Toss in caramelized onions and Boar’s Head White American cheese.

Top with melted Boar’s Head Yellow American cheese. Serve on King’s Hawaiian bread with Garlic Aioli.

