I Love Tina & Gina’s: Boogie Down Bronx chopped cheese
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Boogie Down Bronx chopped cheese
Ingredients:
- Ground chuck
- Onions
- Boar’s Head White American cheese
- Boar’s Head Yellow American cheese
- King’s Hawaiian bread
- Garlic Aioli
Directions:
Brown ground chuck. Toss in caramelized onions and Boar’s Head White American cheese.
Top with melted Boar’s Head Yellow American cheese. Serve on King’s Hawaiian bread with Garlic Aioli.
