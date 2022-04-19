I Love Tina & Gina’s: Boogie Down Bronx chopped cheese

Boogie Down Bronx chopped cheese

Ingredients:

Ground chuck

Onions

Boar’s Head White American cheese

Boar’s Head Yellow American cheese

King’s Hawaiian bread

Garlic Aioli

Directions:

Brown ground chuck. Toss in caramelized onions and Boar’s Head White American cheese.

Top with melted Boar’s Head Yellow American cheese. Serve on King’s Hawaiian bread with Garlic Aioli.

