LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

How to help storm survivors in Eutaw

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s now been five days after a storm ripped through that part of Eutaw in Greene County.

The storm impacted 26 families with a combined total of more than 100 people last week in the Branch Heights community.

The Greene County Housing Authority says it could use some help since there is likely not enough damage to trigger FEMA assistance.

Anita Lewis says what they really need is food and some willing volunteers to help with the clean-up.

“Right now, the need is for food. We like to give them hot meals if possible and sundry items and that type of things, toothpastes, toothbrushes, cleaning supplies and that type of stuff. Second need is volunteers, people on the ground willing to help get some of the debris gone and that type stuff,” said Greene County Housing Authority Director Anita Lewis.

Lewis says she encourages everyone to contact the Greene County Housing authority before bringing down food and removal equipment. You can reach them at 205-372-3342.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Prison videos show alleged Flakka use inside
Mom of inmate who died from suspected flakka overdose wants prison system change
Hueytown Police investigating after 17-year-old boy shot
Birmingham Police investigate homicide on Stonecrest Drive
‘It’s very tragic’: Birmingham Police say man killed in domestic argument
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Florence, S.C....
Former President Trump ‘American Freedom Tour’ in Birmingham postponed
Hueytown Police investigating after 17-year-old boy shot
Source: WBRC video
Burned body found in Wylam