How to help storm survivors in Eutaw

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s now been five days after a storm ripped through that part of Eutaw in Greene County.

The storm impacted 26 families with a combined total of more than 100 people last week in the Branch Heights community.

The Greene County Housing Authority says it could use some help since there is likely not enough damage to trigger FEMA assistance.

Anita Lewis says what they really need is food and some willing volunteers to help with the clean-up.

“Right now, the need is for food. We like to give them hot meals if possible and sundry items and that type of things, toothpastes, toothbrushes, cleaning supplies and that type of stuff. Second need is volunteers, people on the ground willing to help get some of the debris gone and that type stuff,” said Greene County Housing Authority Director Anita Lewis.

Lewis says she encourages everyone to contact the Greene County Housing authority before bringing down food and removal equipment. You can reach them at 205-372-3342.

