Group to offer legal clinics for Black-owned small businesses, nonprofits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A joint project between Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP and Legal Services Alabama will soon launch an initiative supporting Black-owned small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The Birmingham Black Small Business and Nonprofit Community Clinic opens virtually on Friday, April 29 from noon to 1 p.m. and is by appointment only. Clinics will continue to be offered on the fourth Thursday of each month through December.

Appointments, initially, will be virtual only, with plans to move to in-person operations in the coming months.

LSA will conduct the initial screening of prospective clients. Eligible businesses should consist of at least 50% Black ownership with ten or fewer employees and limited means.

“We recognize the historic and systemic racial inequities that have made it challenging for the Black business community to thrive in Birmingham,” said Bradley Birmingham Office Managing Partner Dawn Helms Sharff. “Our partnership with LSA is an opportunity for Bradley to join the cause for racial equity and to make a lasting impact in the local community.”

“Our attorneys are committed to breaking down some of the barriers that prevent Black business owners from receiving the support they need to legally maintain their businesses,” said Tiffany Graves, Pro Bono Counsel at Bradley. “Bradley is working to bridge the gap between the legal needs of those who cannot afford or access legal services and the resources available to meet those needs.”

