Free medical clinic coming to Gadsden this weekend

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics offering free dental, vision, and medical care to those in need, will hold a free clinic this weekend in Gadsden.

The clinic will be offered April 23-24 at Gadsden City High School at 1917 Black Creek Parkway. The clinic will open at 6 a.m. Saturday.

For more information, you can visit their website by clicking here or call 865-579-1530.

For additional details, you can read their press release below:

