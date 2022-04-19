LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Free medical clinic coming to Gadsden this weekend

Remote Area Medical
Remote Area Medical(Remote Area Medical)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics offering free dental, vision, and medical care to those in need, will hold a free clinic this weekend in Gadsden.

The clinic will be offered April 23-24 at Gadsden City High School at 1917 Black Creek Parkway. The clinic will open at 6 a.m. Saturday.

For more information, you can visit their website by clicking here or call 865-579-1530.

For additional details, you can read their press release below:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Prison videos show alleged Flakka use inside
Mom of inmate who died from suspected flakka overdose wants prison system change
Hueytown Police investigating after 17-year-old boy shot
Birmingham Police investigate homicide on Stonecrest Drive
‘It’s very tragic’: Birmingham Police say man killed in domestic argument
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Bird flu concerns, 1 case detected so far
Source: WBRC video
Gadsden grocery tax approval for Food City grocery store
The Branch Heights Community in Eutaw
How to help storm survivors in Eutaw
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases