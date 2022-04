“The American Freedom Tour with President Donald J. Trump is in full swing. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, we have been forced to postpone the event in Birmingham, Alabama. We are very sorry for any inconvenience. On June 18th, instead of Birmingham, we will be in Northern Mississippi, outside of Memphis. Also, we are expecting to be in Mobile, Alabama on July 9th.

We would be delighted to give you an upgraded ticket with seating closer to the stage, along with free lunch at either of these events due to the inconvenience.

If you would like to attend the American Freedom Tour with President Trump in Memphis or Mobile, please contact our support team at patriot@americanfreedomtour.com or call 888-977-2024 so that they can assist you with getting your ticket(s).”