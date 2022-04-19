First Alert for sunshine and below average temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A few spots to the north have cooled into the mid 30s. You will want to grab the jacket before you step outside. Temperatures are nearly 10-15 degrees below average for the middle of April. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear and dry. High pressure is in place giving us quiet weather conditions across the Southeast. Temperatures today will remain below average. Plan for temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 50s by noon. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the low to mid 60s with north winds at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, you’ll need the jacket as temperatures cool back into the 50s by 6-7 PM. It’ll be a cool but nice evening to head out to see the Barons Baseball game as they take on Biloxi for T-shirt Tuesday. Temperatures are likely to cool into the low to mid 40s tomorrow morning.

Increasing Clouds Tomorrow: A weak disturbance to our west will likely give us increasing cloud cover tomorrow afternoon. We’ll start tomorrow dry and mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. We’ll likely end up with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s. Winds will shift from the north to the southeast tomorrow. It’ll likely end up breezy with winds at 10-20 mph. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out late Wednesday evening/night in far northwest Alabama, but most of us should remain dry. Areas that have a 10% chance for a stray shower includes Marion, Winston, Fayette, Lamar, and Cullman counties.

Next Big Thing: If you aren’t a fan of the chilly temperatures today, you’ll enjoy the forecast for the end of the week. Southerly flow will help us warm-up quickly for the second half of the week. We will likely see highs near 80°F Thursday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Highs could end up in the low to mid 80s Friday through Monday. Overnight lows will also trend warmer with temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will likely trend 5-10 degrees above average this weekend. It’ll feel like a hint of summer, but the humidity levels will remain comfortable.

Weekend Forecast: We have several events happening this weekend including the Geico 500 in Talladega, Baron’s Baseball, USFL, and the Bloomin’ Festival in Cullman. The forecast looks dry and warm. Temperatures this weekend will likely end up in the mid 80s with a partly cloudy sky. There’s a small chance we could see a stray shower Sunday, but I think most of Central Alabama will trend dry. I don’t see any major issues with outdoor events this weekend. Just make sure you grab the hat and sunglasses. If you plan on being outside for an extended period, don’t forget to apply the sunscreen!

Increasing Rain Chances Early Next Week: Our next cold front is set to arrive next Tuesday (April 26, 2022). We could see widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms return next Monday. Temperatures will end up in the mid 80s with morning temperatures in the lower 60s. A line of showers and storms will likely move into Central Alabama next Tuesday. Behind this front, temperatures are looking significantly cooler as we finish out the month of April. We could see temperatures trend well below average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. A few models hint that we could see low temperatures dip into the 30s by the end of next week.

