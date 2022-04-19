LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Investigation underway after body found burning in Wylam

Wylam homicide
Wylam homicide(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating after a burning body was discovered in Wylam Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched around 8:00 a.m. after someone called about smoke in the area.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Jersey St. sometime around 9:00 a.m. and discovered a body burning.

divi discount
add google map to website

The fire was extinguished and the victim was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Prison videos show alleged Flakka use inside
Mom of inmate who died from suspected flakka overdose wants prison system change
Birmingham Police investigate homicide on Stonecrest Drive
‘It’s very tragic’: Birmingham Police say man killed in domestic argument
17-year-old shot in Hueytown
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

Overturned vehicle on Valley Ave. near Homewood Middle School
Overturned vehicle on Valley Ave. near Homewood Middle School
We spoke with an attorney representing one of the many people filing suit against the small...
Reaction to recent state audit over Brookside policing practices
BJCC responds to parking complaints from weekend USFL game
Tyson Foods invests $208 million for new facility in Hanceville