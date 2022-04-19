Investigation underway after body found burning in Wylam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating after a burning body was discovered in Wylam Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched around 8:00 a.m. after someone called about smoke in the area.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Jersey St. sometime around 9:00 a.m. and discovered a body burning.

The fire was extinguished and the victim was pronounced dead.

Death Investigation Underway in the 500 block of Jersey Street in the Wylam Community. pic.twitter.com/BVSN1IG9ca — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) April 19, 2022

No suspects are in custody.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

