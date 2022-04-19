Butchers and restaurants battling against climbing costs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Commodity costs continue to climb and that includes in the meat market. Local butchers and restaurants feeling the strain as they try to keep prices low and people coming in the doors. However many in the industry don’t believe things will change in 2022. Those I spoke to say it has only gotten tougher to find the meat, and even once it’s found, the price has only gone up.

“We’re dealing with some of the highest pricing we have ever seen in the industry,” said Smiley Brothers Specialty Foods President Criss Smiley.

The Smiley Brothers operate both a butcher shop and a restaurant, and they say some ingredients and meat products have doubled in cost over the last few years.

“In four years we have seen almost a hundred percent increase in the steak cuts, the inside cuts.”

The Smiley Brothers are far from the only ones facing the issue, even beloved chains like the Shrimp Basket are struggling to find some meats.

“Just this morning I got an email saying we can’t find chicken. It has always been available, it has never been an issue to find and right now it’s hard to find. The story I got from the purveyors is there is not enough employees in the plants to actually process the chickens,” said Shrimp Basket Chief Operating Officer Kevin Nagle.

Partner that with the lack of shipping options due once again to the shortage of workers, and restaurants and butchers have to raise their prices.

“We can only pass so much a long to the consumer because at some point the consumer is not going to be able to afford it.”

