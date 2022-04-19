LawCall
BJCC responds to parking complaints from weekend USFL game

WBRC parking complaints USFL
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 17,000 fans gathered at Protective Stadium over the weekend for the first USFL football game, but many of those fans are telling WBRC that they struggled to find a spot to park.

The stadium has 7,000 spots within a one block radius and 4,000 more in a two block radius. BJCC Executive Director Tad Snider said the reason there may not have been enough spots on Saturday was because there was another event happening at Legacy Arena. He said that they will be monitoring that congestion moving forward.

They also had entrances blocked off so fans would fill certain seats first and Snider said that had many drivers trying to all park close to one spot.

USFL officials said they hope to improve parking soon.

“We will look at everything from entry, entry points, to staffing, and to concessions,” Daryl Johnston said. “I mean it hurts us right? I mean merchandise, parking, and I mean everything. We can be better in so many areas.”

Snider said their parking plan overall is a good plan, but they will continue to tweak it.

