All Alabama License officers temporally closed for system update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State run driver license offices around Alabama are closed through next Monday. The closure will allow the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to update their entire system.

The new one is called LEADS, which stands for Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver System. The new system is supposed to drastically cut down on wait times and make the offices more efficient. The streamlining effort will move some operations to online, that includes a large part of the out of state license transfer process.

The installation is going on now, and teams will receive training over the next several days. While it may be an inconvenience, troopers stress this is absolutely necessary.

“The drivers license system that we have been utilizing is 17 years old and if you think about how much technology has progressed over the last 17 years, think about how much we need that for our drivers license system,” said Trooper Justin O’Neal.

While technically closed, driving tests are still taking place. You’ll just have to come back in the following weeks to obtain your license. All of the ALEA ran offices will remain closed through April 25, and will re-open on April 26.

