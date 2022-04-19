17-year-old shot in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - On April 18, around 4:00 p.m., Hueytown Police Officers responded to a call from the 200 block of Lakeland Avenue on report of a person shot.

According to Hueytown Police Department, officers found a 17-year-old on the scene with gunshot wounds. Hueytown PD says Hueytown Fire and Rescue provided treatment to the victim at the scene.

Officers say they were given a description of a suspect vehicle that left the scene.

No information regarding the condition of the victim has been released at this time. We will update this story as details are made available.

