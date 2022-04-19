LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

17-year-old shot in Hueytown

(KEYC Photo)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - On April 18, around 4:00 p.m., Hueytown Police Officers responded to a call from the 200 block of Lakeland Avenue on report of a person shot.


According to Hueytown Police Department, officers found a 17-year-old on the scene with gunshot wounds. Hueytown PD says Hueytown Fire and Rescue provided treatment to the victim at the scene.

Officers say they were given a description of a suspect vehicle that left the scene.

No information regarding the condition of the victim has been released at this time. We will update this story as details are made available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police investigate homicide on Stonecrest Drive
‘It’s very tragic’: Birmingham Police say man killed in domestic argument
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
I-59 closure, NB wreck
Update: Crash cleared, I-59 reopens
Investigation in Trussville near Boulder Drive
Coroner: Murder suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound during pursuit with law enforcement
FIRST ALERT: Next round of storms moving across Alabama
FIRST ALERT: Next round of storms moving across Alabama

Latest News

All Alabama License officers temporally closed for system update
Lessons learned from first weekend of USFL
Lessons learned from first weekend of USFL
Texas murder suspect dies after chase with Trussville Police
Texas murder suspect dies after chase with Trussville Police
The Jefferson County Health Department has named the Offender Alumni Association, or OAA, as...
JCDH new Hospital-linked Violence Intervention Program