LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed on Easter after being hit by a van in a driveway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.

Once everyone had gotten out of the van, the woman didn’t see her granddaughter in front of the vehicle and hit her as she went to leave.

The 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The crash is under investigation

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police investigate homicide on Stonecrest Drive
‘It’s very tragic’: Birmingham Police say man killed in domestic argument
I-59 closure, NB wreck
Update: Crash cleared, I-59 reopens
FIRST ALERT: Next round of storms moving across Alabama
FIRST ALERT: Next round of storms moving across Alabama
Beachgoers in our area on alert for the threat of rip currents
DI authorities: Teen airlifted to hospital after being rescued from rip current has died
Police presence outside University Hospital after person shot in Emergency Room parking lot.
One shot and killed outside University Hospital

Latest News

For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon
The NFL’s Washington Commanders denied several allegations of financial impropriety in a letter...
NFL’s Washington Commanders deny financial impropriety in letter to Federal Trade Commission
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested a 17-year-old on aggravated child abuse...
17-year-old charged with abusing infant
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of whipped cream attacks
Marcus Spanevelo
Suspect returned to Florida in Cassie Carli case