Stallions happy after first win, proud to play for Birmingham

WBRC USFL first game
By Lynden Blake
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -It’s finally USFL season in Birmingham. Two more teams will battle tonight at Protective Stadium but the home team is cruising into week two with a win!

The Stallions took down the New Jersey Generals.

Saturday was Stallions Defensive Lineman Jordan Thompson’s first football game in two years.

The only way he can describe putting on the pads and playing the game again is as amazing.

Jordan said there’s some things you’ll never forget and Saturday is one of them.

A lot of Stallions fans inside Protective Saturday night with shirts, hats and even horse heads, which by the way, Jordan said he loved them and he wants the city to keep the energy up all season.

“There was at one point we were holding the goal line up and they were just chanting ‘defense, defense,’ especially as a defensive tackle that’s something you love hearing,” Thompson said. “Just the city of Birmingham is amazing, I get my hair cut, talk with barbers all the time everyone here is so warm and welcoming. Makes it easy to play for them.”

The Stallions will be back at it taking on the Houston Gamblers April 23 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

