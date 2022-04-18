Price of gas down for 4th straight week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The national average gas price has dropped for the fourth straight week, according to GasBuddy data.

The price fell 3.8 cents on April 18, 2022.

The national average is $4.08 according to AAA. Alabama’s average is $3.82.

“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride.”

FUEL DEMAND

According to GasBuddy demand data driven by its Pay with GasBuddy card, U.S. retail gasoline demand saw a rise last week (Sun-Sat). Nationally, weekly gasoline demand rose 1.0% from the prior week, while demand rose 1.6% in PADD 1, rose 2.3% in PADD 2, fell 2.0% in PADD 3, rose 1.1% in PADD 4, and fell 0.9% in PADD 5.

The states with the lowest average prices: Kansas ($3.67), Arkansas ($3.68), and Oklahoma ($3.68).The states with the highest prices: California ($5.69), Hawaii ($5.18), and Nevada ($5.07), according to GasBuddy.

