More area homes could soon go on the market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Home interest rates are the highest they’ve been in years, causing some buyers to think twice, but if you’re still in the market and simply can’t find one, patience may be the key.

While it is still a seller’s market, Aliece Dice with EXP Realty says more houses will be coming available pretty soon.

Like realtors all across the country, Dice has been extremely busy. The housing market still remains hot even with higher interest rates. While the past few months have been perfect for sellers because of low inventory, we may see more ‘For Sale’ signs soon.

Dice says they are starting to see inventory in the Birmingham-area increase a bit, simply because of the time of year.

“A lot of people like to put their houses up for sale this time of year so that they can have their house closed on by the time school is over and they can use that time to get out of their house, maybe move to a different school system,” said Dice.

With the increasing interest rates, if you were pre-approved in the last few months, Dice recommends talking to your lender because the loan could now look very different.

