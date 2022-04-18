Man killed in ATV crash in Talladega Co.

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Talladega died in an ATV crash Easter.

Authorities have identified the victim as Walter A. Armbrester. He was 42.

Troopers say he died when the 2021 Can-Am Outlander all-terrain vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a guide wire which was attached to a utility pole. Armbrester died at the scene.

The crash happened on Renfroe Tower Road approximately three miles west of Talladega, in Talladega County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

