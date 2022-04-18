Jefferson Co high school students aim to win $1000 in anti-littering competition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school students in Jefferson County have the opportunity each year to film a special PSA message for a chance to win money for their school. The competition is a part of an anti-littering campaign for Litter Quitters.

You get to decide which school gets the prize by voting for your favorite video. The video with the most likes at the end of the competition will win $1,000 in cash prize.

Area schools that are in the running for the 2022 competition include, Clay Chalkville, Homewood, Hewitt Trussville, Shades Valley, Fairfield High Preparatory, McAdory, Oak Grove, and GW Carver.

Voting ends April 24, 2022 at midnight.

Click here to vote.

