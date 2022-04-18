Increased salaries part of incentives for Birmingham Fire and Rescue recruiting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In addition to an increase in starting salaries, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service has also implemented some new incentives as a part of the BFRS Recruitment & Retention Plan.

BFRS is looking to recruit locally, regionally, and nationally.

According to BFRS officials, Public Safety agencies throughout the United States are experiencing challenges in attracting qualified people to fill positions.

Here are a few of the highlights:

New Paramedics receive a $10,000.00 sign on bonus.

New EMT Advance receive a $5000.00 sign on bonus.

$5000.00 annual bonus to all Paramedics assigned to a transport unit.

5% Technical Rescue Team incentive pay.

Tiered response (ALS & BLS transport units).

Engine & Rescue Unit rotation opportunities (Increased 50%).

Paid in house firefighter, EMT & EMT Advance Training.

New equipment.

New apparatus.

BFRS - Now Hiring! (BFRSD)

From BFRS: “Fire Chief Cory Moon and his executive staff would like to thank Mayor Randall Woodfin, and The Birmingham City Council for their leadership in making these incentives possible, so that we may continue to position the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service for continued “Excellence Through Service”.”

