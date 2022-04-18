LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Increased salaries part of incentives for Birmingham Fire and Rescue recruiting

Birmingham Fire and Rescue
Birmingham Fire and Rescue(Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In addition to an increase in starting salaries, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service has also implemented some new incentives as a part of the BFRS Recruitment & Retention Plan.

BFRS is looking to recruit locally, regionally, and nationally.

According to BFRS officials, Public Safety agencies throughout the United States are experiencing challenges in attracting qualified people to fill positions.

Here are a few of the highlights:

  • New Paramedics receive a $10,000.00 sign on bonus.
  • New EMT Advance receive a $5000.00 sign on bonus.
  • $5000.00 annual bonus to all Paramedics assigned to a transport unit.
  • 5% Technical Rescue Team incentive pay.
  • Tiered response (ALS & BLS transport units).
  • Engine & Rescue Unit rotation opportunities (Increased 50%).
  • Paid in house firefighter, EMT & EMT Advance Training.
  • New equipment.
  • New apparatus.
BFRS - Now Hiring!
BFRS - Now Hiring!(BFRSD)

From BFRS: “Fire Chief Cory Moon and his executive staff would like to thank Mayor Randall Woodfin, and The Birmingham City Council for their leadership in making these incentives possible, so that we may continue to position the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service for continued “Excellence Through Service”.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police investigate homicide on Stonecrest Drive
‘It’s very tragic’: Birmingham Police say man killed in domestic argument
I-59 closure, NB wreck
Update: Crash cleared, I-59 reopens
FIRST ALERT: Next round of storms moving across Alabama
FIRST ALERT: Next round of storms moving across Alabama
Beachgoers in our area on alert for the threat of rip currents
DI authorities: Teen airlifted to hospital after being rescued from rip current has died
Police presence outside University Hospital after person shot in Emergency Room parking lot.
One shot and killed outside University Hospital

Latest News

Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help.  ...
Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate
Audit of Brookside’s finances finds multiple instances of mismanagement
Local lawmaker, Town officials react to state’s audit of Brookside
Investigation in Trussville near Boulder Drive
Coroner: Murder suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound during pursuit with law enforcement
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills