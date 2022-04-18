LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Health conference focuses on stroke prevention in rural Alabama

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, - A health conference geared towards rural communities in Alabama just wrapped up at the University of Alabama. The 21st Annual Rural Health Conference was held over two days at the Bryant Conference Center.

This year’s topic focused on stroke prevention in rural communities. The University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences and its Institute for Rural Heath Research organized the event to focus on stroke prevention, emergency management and rehabilitation of stroke patients.

More than 125 people attended the conference over Thursday and Friday, a mix of clinical specialists, academics and people who live and work in rural communities. Organizers felt these folks could add additional research or resources to rural areas where strokes are a big problem.

“It’s very hard to find somebody personally who hasn’t been affected by stroke. Either a family member or close friend, you name it. So, we know within our rural health communities there are a lot of health disparities. Stroke is one of the top things,” said Susan Page, the Proposal Development Administrator for the Institute for Rural Health.

The conference was held over two days, enough time for people who attended to break out into small groups, talk about some of the points regarding strokes that were discussed and how that information could be applied in their communities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police investigate homicide on Stonecrest Drive
‘It’s very tragic’: Birmingham Police say man killed in domestic argument
I-59 closure, NB wreck
Update: Crash cleared, I-59 reopens
FIRST ALERT: Next round of storms moving across Alabama
FIRST ALERT: Next round of storms moving across Alabama
Beachgoers in our area on alert for the threat of rip currents
DI authorities: Teen airlifted to hospital after being rescued from rip current has died
Police presence outside University Hospital after person shot in Emergency Room parking lot.
One shot and killed outside University Hospital