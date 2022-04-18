Health conference focuses on stroke prevention in rural Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, - A health conference geared towards rural communities in Alabama just wrapped up at the University of Alabama. The 21st Annual Rural Health Conference was held over two days at the Bryant Conference Center.

This year’s topic focused on stroke prevention in rural communities. The University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences and its Institute for Rural Heath Research organized the event to focus on stroke prevention, emergency management and rehabilitation of stroke patients.

More than 125 people attended the conference over Thursday and Friday, a mix of clinical specialists, academics and people who live and work in rural communities. Organizers felt these folks could add additional research or resources to rural areas where strokes are a big problem.

“It’s very hard to find somebody personally who hasn’t been affected by stroke. Either a family member or close friend, you name it. So, we know within our rural health communities there are a lot of health disparities. Stroke is one of the top things,” said Susan Page, the Proposal Development Administrator for the Institute for Rural Health.

The conference was held over two days, enough time for people who attended to break out into small groups, talk about some of the points regarding strokes that were discussed and how that information could be applied in their communities.

