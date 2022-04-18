LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Former Florence pastor pleads guilty to sexual abuse

John Martin
John Martin(Source: Lauderdale County Detention Center)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A former pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Florence pleaded guilty last Thursday to three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

John Martin was originally charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12, according to Lauderdale County Assistant District Attorney Coty Hand.

Hand said Martin took a plea deal and will likely serve six years behind bars for this case. Martin will have to spend the rest of his life on the sex offenders registry.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Read More: Former Florence pastor accused of sexually abusing child

Martin has another sexual abuse case pending in Alabama. He’s charged with first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy and sexual contact by a school employee in that case.

The former pastor has also been accused of sex crimes at a church in Murfreesboro, TN.

Martin was previously held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Prison videos show alleged Flakka use inside
Mom of inmate who died from suspected flakka overdose wants prison system change
Hueytown Police investigating after 17-year-old boy shot
Birmingham Police investigate homicide on Stonecrest Drive
‘It’s very tragic’: Birmingham Police say man killed in domestic argument
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

Hueytown Police investigating after 17-year-old boy shot
Source: WBRC video
Burned body found in Wylam
2 arrested in University of Alabama campus robberies
Wylam homicide
Investigation underway after body found burning in Wylam
Toyota Alabama will share an announcement Tuesday.
Toyota Alabama to receive $222M manufacturing investment