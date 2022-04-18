BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing another round of storms crossing over from Mississippi into west Alabama. The severe risk remains low this evening with more robust storms likely to the south; however, storms will produce heavy downpours, intense cloud-to-ground lightning, and isolated strong storms could pack a punch with gusty winds and hail as they move south and eastward across the state tonight.

Coverage will become widely scattered overnight, and finally rain should come to an by 7:00-8:00 A.M. Monday morning. A cooler drier air mass will settle in on Monday with clearing skies by the afternoon hours and winds turning breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 MPH. Temperatures will run below average during the afternoon, struggling to get any warmer than the 60s -- a trend that will carry into Tuesday as well. Past Monday, mornings for the early part of the week will be on the chilly side with lows ranging from the upper 30s to mid 40s. Despite the brief cooldown, a ridge of high pressure developing over the Southeast this week will kick start a warming trend in the forecast. Highs will get back into seasonable territory on Wednesday in the mid 70s, but surge into the 80s for the remainder of the work week. Mornings won’t be as cool by the end of the week either with lows bottoming out in the 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Next round of storms moving across Alabama (WBRC)

The best thing about this week will be the reprieve from the active, stormy weather pattern! Expect plenty of spring sunshine around with just a few passing clouds at times. Wednesday looks to be the “cloudiest” day with a passing disturbance bringing partly sunny skies. Any chance of rain should stay to our north though. With this nice stretch of dry weather in place, now would be a great time to get some planting done in your gardens with no threat of any frost or freeze in the forecast. The next possible chance of a few showers could come by the weekend, but even models disagree on this possibility. For now, we have next weekend warm and mainly dry with just a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms on Sunday.

