First Alert for decreasing clouds and breezy conditions Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We hope everyone had a wonderful Easter weekend! We had a stormy weekend with rounds of showers and storms. The good news is that the rain is moving out as a cold front moves through the area. We should see improving conditions throughout the day. We are starting out the morning with temperatures cooling into the 50s in northwest Alabama with the rest of Central Alabama in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will likely drop a few degrees throughout the morning hours as cooler air filters in from the northwest. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing most of the rain moving through Georgia and into the Carolinas. We are dealing with mist and drizzle this morning, so you might need to use your windshield wipers this morning. A stray shower will be possible before 9 AM, but we should dry out by this afternoon. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky this morning with cloud cover decreasing this afternoon and evening. It should end up mostly sunny by this evening. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 60s. Areas in northwest Alabama could trend a little cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. It will be a breezy afternoon with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Some spots could see isolated gusts up to 25 mph. If you plan on being out this evening, temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 60s by 7 PM. It might be a good idea to grab a jacket.

Chilly Tuesday Morning: With a clear sky and decreasing winds, temperatures are forecast to cool quickly tonight. Temperatures could end up in the upper 30s and lower 40s for most of Central Alabama. Areas like Hamilton, Haleyville, Cullman, Oneonta, Gadsden, and Centre could see lows dip into the mid 30s. I can’t rule out patchy frost tomorrow. If you have sensitive plants, you may want to cover them up or bring them inside. Temperatures will end up slightly below average Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will end up lighter than today with north winds at 5-10 mph. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow, so it should be a beautiful day. If you plan on attending the Barons game tomorrow evening at 7:05 PM, you will want to grab a jacket as temperatures cool into the 50s.

Increasing Clouds Wednesday: We will likely start Wednesday morning off dry and cool with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. A weak disturbance will likely move through our area giving us increasing cloud cover. We will likely end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures Wednesday will end up closer to average with highs in the mid 70s. A stray shower will be possible Wednesday night in northwest Alabama, but I think most of us remain dry.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing we will see later this week is a big warm-up. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 80s Thursday and Friday. We could see highs in the mid 80s over the weekend. With a long stretch of dry and warmer weather, plan for increasing pollen levels across the state. Along with warmer temperatures, we look to stay dry this week and for most of the weekend. We could see a stray shower in west Alabama Sunday, but the weekend is looking dry and very warm. Overnight lows will also trend warmer with temperatures in the 50s. Our next chance to see showers and storms may not occur until early next week.

Have a safe and wonderful Monday-

