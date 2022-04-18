Bryant Museum given a trophy that highlights integration of the Alabama football team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama wrapped up Spring Football Game festivities Saturday. Part of those activities included UA’s athletics department recognizing athletes who helped integrate football at the Capstone.

Ahead of the A-day game, the Paul W. Bryant Museum received a special item to put on display for visitors. Former Crimson Tide great Jeremiah Castille donated “The Beginning Trophy”, made possible by the Jeremiah Castille Foundation and Brombergs.

The trophy honors the first 27 African-American football players at Alabama. It was presented during the 2021 Night of Legends Banquet. The integration of Alabama football was a key part of this year’s A-Day. In November, the museum opened an exhibit called “Breaking Barriers” that highlighted the integration of football at the of University of Alabama.

“The progress of having integration, starting with the first two black players, that was Wilbur Jackson and John Mitchell. As we thought about the event we felt it really took more than two players and so we took the first five years of signing classes of African-American players and we wanted to honor them,” Castille explained.

“The Beginning Trophy” and the “Breaking Barriers” exhibit are both on display now at the Bryant Museum. The 27 names included on the trophy inclue:

Wilbur Jackson

John Mitchell

Ozzie Newsome

Paul Harris

Calvin Parker

Johnny Davis

Wiley Barnes

Colenzon Hubbard

Lou Ikner

Ralph Stokes

Tyrone King

Kelvin Croom

Willie Shelby

Mike Dottery

Sylvester Croom

George Pugh

Calvin Richardson

Willie McCray

Mike Sutton

Gus White

Samuel Tate

Woodrow Lowe

Terry Jones

Michael Washington

James Calvin Culliver

Tony Nathan

James Taylor

