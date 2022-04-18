Bryant Museum given a trophy that highlights integration of the Alabama football team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama wrapped up Spring Football Game festivities Saturday. Part of those activities included UA’s athletics department recognizing athletes who helped integrate football at the Capstone.
Ahead of the A-day game, the Paul W. Bryant Museum received a special item to put on display for visitors. Former Crimson Tide great Jeremiah Castille donated “The Beginning Trophy”, made possible by the Jeremiah Castille Foundation and Brombergs.
The trophy honors the first 27 African-American football players at Alabama. It was presented during the 2021 Night of Legends Banquet. The integration of Alabama football was a key part of this year’s A-Day. In November, the museum opened an exhibit called “Breaking Barriers” that highlighted the integration of football at the of University of Alabama.
“The progress of having integration, starting with the first two black players, that was Wilbur Jackson and John Mitchell. As we thought about the event we felt it really took more than two players and so we took the first five years of signing classes of African-American players and we wanted to honor them,” Castille explained.
“The Beginning Trophy” and the “Breaking Barriers” exhibit are both on display now at the Bryant Museum. The 27 names included on the trophy inclue:
Wilbur Jackson
John Mitchell
Ozzie Newsome
Paul Harris
Calvin Parker
Johnny Davis
Wiley Barnes
Colenzon Hubbard
Lou Ikner
Ralph Stokes
Tyrone King
Kelvin Croom
Willie Shelby
Mike Dottery
Sylvester Croom
George Pugh
Calvin Richardson
Willie McCray
Mike Sutton
Gus White
Samuel Tate
Woodrow Lowe
Terry Jones
Michael Washington
James Calvin Culliver
Tony Nathan
James Taylor
