Birmingham mayor holding town hall to address flash flooding and stormwater management

Flooding on 2nd Ave S & 20th St S in Birmingham
Flooding on 2nd Ave S & 20th St S in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham mayor’s office has announced a town hall to address flash flooding and storm water management in the city.

Officials from the Departments of Public Works, Transportation, Stormwater Management as well as Planning, Engineering and Permits will be present.

Residents are invited to come and bring their questions and concerns on the topic.

The town hall will be held at the Boutwell Auditorium on Thursday April 21 at 5:30 p.m.

