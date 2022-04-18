Birmingham mayor holding town hall to address flash flooding and stormwater management

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham mayor’s office has announced a town hall to address flash flooding and storm water management in the city.

Officials from the Departments of Public Works, Transportation, Stormwater Management as well as Planning, Engineering and Permits will be present.

Residents are invited to come and bring their questions and concerns on the topic.

The town hall will be held at the Boutwell Auditorium on Thursday April 21 at 5:30 p.m.

