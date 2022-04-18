Baseball and softball returning to Gadsden State Community College

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A celebration going on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Gadsden State Community College as they announce the reinstatement of baseball and softball.

After more than 10 years, baseball will return along with softball to Gadsden State Community College.

School leaders are excited and they expect the move to bring more students and scholarships to the college.

Baseball ended for Gadsden State in 2011 and softball followed in 2016. But now both sports will return in the Fall of 2023 with the seasons starting in 2024.

And with Cross Country Track returning this fall, the college will offer four sports each for male and female student-athletes.

