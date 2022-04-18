LawCall
17-year-old charged with abusing infant

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested a 17-year-old on aggravated child abuse charges.

The suspect is accused of abusing an infant and causing serious physical injury. 

District Judge Wes Mobley set the suspect’s bond at $750,000 cash. The teen remains in the Cherokee County Detention Center. 

Aggravated child abuse is a class A felony and is charged as an adult under Alabama law.

According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, assistance was provided in this difficult case, by the Marietta, Georgia Police Department, the FBI, and Deputy District Attorney Summer Summerford.

