USFL kicks off in Birmingham: Stallions get 28-24 win over Generals in league opener

Stallions score touchdown
Stallions score touchdown(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Football is back! And the Birmingham Stallions start the USFL season 1-0 after a 28-24 win over the New Jersey Generals.

The USFL kicked off in Birmingham Saturday night in front of an energetic crowd inside of Protective Stadium.

The Birmingham Stallions took on the New Jersey Generals. The lower bowl of Protective was packed with fans watching the league’s opener.

The Generals struck first when Luis Perez found Jemison alum, Randy Satterfield for the touchdown. The Stallions quickly responded with a score of their own. Alex McGough connected with Osirus Mitchell.

Officials say attendance was around 17,500 for the game, though about 40,000 tickets were sold or distributed. They say rain impacted the anticipated attendance.

