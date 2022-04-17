LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Three homicides on Easter Sunday: Two killed in Prichard shooting, man who drove to ER shot dead in hospital parking lot

Police presence outside University Hospital after person shot in Emergency Room parking lot.
Police presence outside University Hospital after person shot in Emergency Room parking lot.(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people are dead after two connected shootings on Easter Sunday in Prichard and Mobile.

The first deadly incident happened around 4 a.m. on Wilson Avenue in Prichard.

According to investigators, Justin Trotter, 24, and Romello Williams, 25, shot and killed each other. City spokesperson TJ Pettway said the two men were arguing and that led to a shootout.

About half an hour after that shooting, Mobile Police were called to an incident at University Hospital.

Investigators said Robert McMillan, 42, drove to the emergency room to check on his friend who was one of the Prichard homicide victims. Police said McMillan got into arguments with several people in the parking lot.

According to detectives, someone gray Hyundai Sonata got out of the car, shot McMillan, then ran away toward Stanton Road. McMillan died from his injuries.

FOX10 News reached out to University Hospital and received a statement.

“Early this morning, a person critically wounded in a shooting was taken to USA Health University Hospital,” said Gary Mans, a USA Health Spokesman. “Subsequently, a crowd of people known to the victim and the shooter gathered outside University Hospital and an argument began. One person shot another person and left the scene. We are cooperating with Mobile Police Department in their investigation.”

Anyone with information about the double homicide in Prichard is asked to call police there at 251-452-2211.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation in Trussville near Boulder Drive
Active police investigation closes part of road in Trussville
40-year-old man killed on I-59
Seven arrests made in Chilton County human trafficking bust
Death investigation in Homewood
Birmingham Police investigate homicide on Stonecrest Drive
‘It’s very tragic’: Birmingham Police say man killed in domestic argument

Latest News

Fatal Loganville house fire on April 17, 2022.
GCPD: Loganville house fire intentionally set by sibling of child who died
Birmingham Police investigate homicide on Stonecrest Drive
‘It’s very tragic’: Birmingham Police say man killed in domestic argument
Birmingham Police investigate homicide on Stonecrest Drive
Birmingham Police investigate homicide on Stonecrest Drive
Baton Rouge Police Department
1 infant, 1 teen reportedly shot on N. Sherwood Forest Drive; police investigating