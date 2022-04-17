LawCall
One shot outside University Hospital

Police presence outside University Hospital after person shot in Emergency Room parking lot.
Police presence outside University Hospital after person shot in Emergency Room parking lot.(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police rushed to University Hospital before dawn Easter Sunday.

One Person was shot just outside the Emergency Room. The crime map showing it happened around 4:45 a.m.

We reached out to University Hospital and received this statement.

“Early this morning, a person critically wounded in a shooting was taken to USA Health University Hospital,” said Gary Mans, a USA Health Spokesman. “Subsequently, a crowd of people known to the victim and the shooter gathered outside University Hospital and an argument began. One person shot another person and left the scene. We are cooperating with Mobile Police Department in their investigation.”

We have calls into the Mobile Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

