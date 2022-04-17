Homicide investigation on Stonecrest Drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 1200 block of Stonecrest Drive. Police were dispatched before 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 17.

We will update this story as it develops.

Homicide Investigation underway in the 1200 block of Stonecrest Drive.



Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/9dYM8pSyRU — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) April 17, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.