Homicide investigation on Stonecrest Drive
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 1200 block of Stonecrest Drive. Police were dispatched before 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 17.
We will update this story as it develops.
