GCPD: Loganville house fire intentionally set by sibling of child who died

Fatal Loganville house fire on April 17, 2022.
Fatal Loganville house fire on April 17, 2022.(Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)
By Joyce Lupiani and Ciara Cummings
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A child is dead after a house fire early Sunday morning in Gwinnett County.

Firefighters responded to the home on the 4400 block of Beaver Road SW near Old Loganville Road in unincorporated Loganville shortly before 5 a.m.

When they arrived, they were told two children, ages 10 and 15, were missing. The 15-year-old was later found alive off-site.

The 10-year-old female was found deceased inside the burning home. Gwinnett Fire Department arson investigators determined the fire was set intentionally by a sibling of the deceased victim.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says the child’s death is currently being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

