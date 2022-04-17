GCPD: Loganville house fire intentionally set by sibling of child who died

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A child is dead after a house fire early Sunday morning in Gwinnett County.

Firefighters responded to the home on the 4400 block of Beaver Road SW near Old Loganville Road in unincorporated Loganville shortly before 5 a.m.

When they arrived, they were told two children, ages 10 and 15, were missing. The 15-year-old was later found alive off-site.

The 10-year-old female was found deceased inside the burning home. Gwinnett Fire Department arson investigators determined the fire was set intentionally by a sibling of the deceased victim.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says the child’s death is currently being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.