FIRST ALERT: Early fog advisory, storms passing through Sunday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 am this morning. Visibility may drop to less than one-half mile across the area. These conditions may make driving hazardous especially for those attending Easter Sunrise Services due to the limited visibility.

WBRC Sunday Morning Weather 4/17/22 (WBRC)

Severe storms are again possible this afternoon and tonight with the greater threat across the southern two thirds of the area. Primary threats include large hail and damaging straight line winds. Also, rainfall will lead to river flooding across portions of the Black Warrior, Sucarnoochee, and Tombigbee Rivers, beginning as early as tomorrow Monday and potentially lasting through the remainder of the week.

This morning a stalled front will begin to lift north triggering another round of rain along the front. These storms will move from Northwest Alabama through the southeast corner of the state through the afternoon and into the evening. Any stronger storms do bring a threat for quarter size hail and damaging winds, mainly across our southern half of the area where the air mass will be more unstable.

A cold front will finally sweep through the region tomorrow morning ending the chances for rain and storms. Following the passage of the front a ridge of high pressure will build into the region Tuesday and Wednesday. The ridge will begin shifting east by Wednesday but still the forecast remains rain free through the week and into next weekend with a warming trend continuing.

In the meantime, drive carefully especially during the early morning and keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans for Easter Sunday afternoon.

