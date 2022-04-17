Crash causes I-59 closure around 154 mile marker

ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle happened around 11:39 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, and has caused a road closure.

At about 3:11 a.m. Sunday, April 17, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division closed all lanes of I-59 at the 154 mile marker, in St. Clair County. Currently the Alabama Department of Transportation is on scene helping reroute traffic onto U.S. 11.

ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates. We will update this story as details become available.

