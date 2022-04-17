LawCall
Crash causes I-59 closure around 154 mile marker

Crash on I-59 NB before Exit 154 AL174/Marietta Rd in Springville.(ALGO Traffic)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle happened around 11:39 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, and has caused a road closure.

At about 3:11 a.m. Sunday, April 17, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division closed all lanes of I-59 at the 154 mile marker, in St. Clair County. Currently the Alabama Department of Transportation is on scene helping reroute traffic onto U.S. 11.

ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates. We will update this story as details become available.

