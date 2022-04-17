Birmingham PD investigating shooting at gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say a man was shot at a gas station in the western part of the city Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to 1500 31st Street SW just after 3 p.m. Saturday to investigate. When police arrived, they found a man suffering what they say is a life-threatening gunshot wound.

We’re told there are no suspects in the shooting yet. Police continue to investigate.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story if we learn more.

