1 infant, 1 teen reportedly shot on N. Sherwood Forest Drive; police investigating

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are investigating after a reported shooting around noon Sunday, April 17.

A spokesman with BRPD says authorities responded to the 1700 block of N. Sherwood Forest Dr. in connection to the incident.

One infant and one teenager were reportedly shot and taken to a hospital, according to police.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

