LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

UAB’s NICU babies are ready for Easter

(UAB Medicine)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB did a photoshoot for its NICU babies who are dressed up and ready for their first Easter. UAB notes that they monitored the babies throughout the photoshoot and they support “Back to sleep.”

Spring is in full bloom for our NICU babies! They are excited to celebrate firsts such as Easter and Passover, all while...

Posted by UAB Medicine on Friday, April 15, 2022
Caption

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom
Forestdale food truck explosion
1 injured in Forestdale food truck explosion
Officials with the City of Oxford announced that a two-year-old has died after falling in water...
2-year-old dies after falling in water in Oxford
Investigations of nine young children with adenovirus are underway.
ADPH: Investigations of 9 young children with adenovirus underway; 2 required liver transplants
Fatal shooting Ave D.
Birmingham PD investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

Investigation in Trussville near Boulder Drive
Active police investigation closes part of road in Trussville
Investigation in Trussville near Boulder Drive
Investigation in Trussville near Boulder Drive
40-year-old man killed on I-59
Sylacauga man killed in single-car crash