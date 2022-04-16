UAB’s NICU babies are ready for Easter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB did a photoshoot for its NICU babies who are dressed up and ready for their first Easter. UAB notes that they monitored the babies throughout the photoshoot and they support “Back to sleep.”

Spring is in full bloom for our NICU babies! They are excited to celebrate firsts such as Easter and Passover, all while... Posted by UAB Medicine on Friday, April 15, 2022

