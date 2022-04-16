UAB’s NICU babies are ready for Easter
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB did a photoshoot for its NICU babies who are dressed up and ready for their first Easter. UAB notes that they monitored the babies throughout the photoshoot and they support “Back to sleep.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.