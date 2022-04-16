LawCall
Tony Vitello ejected, could face suspension after bumping umpire

Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson were ejected in the top of the first inning of Saturday’s game against Alabama.
Tony Vitello
Tony Vitello(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson were ejected in the top of the first inning of Saturday’s game against Alabama.

In the moments leading up to the ejections, Vols starting pitcher Chase Dollander took a line drive off of his left arm. The ball ricocheted to first baseman Luc Lipcius, who tagged up and ended the Tide’s half of the inning. Dollander fell to the turf in pain after the play and was helped off the field by training staff.

Frank Anderson was then seen talking to umpires - possibly arguing balls and strikes - before being ejected. Tony Vitello was already on the field checking on Dollander when he saw Anderson get ejected. Vitello quickly made his way from a few feet away to see why Anderson was ejected before Macias followed up with another ejection moments later.

Vitello took his hat off and approached Macias and bumped him in the stomach, which could be reason for suspension or even a fine by the Southeastern Conference.

