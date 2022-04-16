Sylacauga man killed in single-car crash

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 48-year-old man died in a single-car crash in Talladega County on Thursday, April 14, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said William E. White was killed when he drove off the road and struck a tree. Troopers said White was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and he died at the scene.

The crash occurred on Sylacauga Fayetteville Highway, approximately two miles west of Sylacauga, in Talladega County around 5:21 p.m.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

