Sylacauga man killed in single-car crash

(Source: Gray News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 48-year-old man died in a single-car crash in Talladega County on Thursday, April 14, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said William E. White was killed when he drove off the road and struck a tree. Troopers said White was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and he died at the scene.

The crash occurred on Sylacauga Fayetteville Highway, approximately two miles west of Sylacauga, in Talladega County around 5:21 p.m.


google maps code

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

