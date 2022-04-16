LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Seven arrests made in Chilton County human trafficking bust

(Chilton County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Sheriff’s Office and Clanton Police Department conducted a two-day human trafficking and prostitution operation in April 2022. The goal of this investigation was to identify suspects and victims of human trafficking, and to remove the victims from that environment.

Seven arrests were made as a result of the operation, including the following charges:

  • Michael Brandon Davis --Human Trafficking 2nd Degree
  • Frank Lee Johnson--Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession Controlled Substance, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Solicitation of Prostitution
  • Brenton Jacob Herbert--Human Trafficking 2nd Degree, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession Drug Paraphernalia
  • Graham Hopkins Gunn--Solicitation of Prostitution
  • Jason Dudley Masingo--Solicitation of Prostitution, Resisting Arrest
Seven arrests in Chilton County bust
Seven arrests in Chilton County bust(Chilton County Sheriff's Office)
Seven arrests in Chilton County bust
Seven arrests in Chilton County bust(Chilton County Sheriff's Office)
Seven arrests in Chilton County bust
Seven arrests in Chilton County bust(Chilton County Sheriff's Office)
Seven arrests in Chilton County bust
Seven arrests in Chilton County bust(Chilton County Sheriff's Office)
Seven arrests in Chilton County bust
Seven arrests in Chilton County bust(Chilton County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators also seized one vehicle, about 34 grams of methamphetamine and $8,290 in cash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom
Forestdale food truck explosion
1 injured in Forestdale food truck explosion
Officials with the City of Oxford announced that a two-year-old has died after falling in water...
2-year-old dies after falling in water in Oxford
Investigations of nine young children with adenovirus are underway.
ADPH: Investigations of 9 young children with adenovirus underway; 2 required liver transplants
Fatal shooting Ave D.
Birmingham PD investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

Hail from storm in Hale Co. SOURCE: Barbara Hamilton
Hail from storm in Hale Co. SOURCE: Barbara Hamilton
USFL installs a 13,000+ square foot building wrap on the Sheraton Hotel SOURCE: USFL
USFL installs a 13,000+ square foot building wrap on the Sheraton Hotel SOURCE: USFL
Homeowner says lightning struck gas line in Moody
Homeowner says lightning struck gas line in Moody
Homeowner says lightning struck gas line in Moody
Gas line struck in Moody SOURCE: Donna Duke Roberts