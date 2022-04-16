LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Princeton Baptist Medical Center’s NICU babies dress up for Easter

Princeton Baptist Medical Center Easter babies
Princeton Baptist Medical Center Easter babies(Brookwood Baptist Health)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood Baptist Health shared their photos of the NICU babies at Princeton Baptist Medical Center dressed for Easter weekend.

Princeton Baptist Medical Center says they are thinking of these little fighters and their families during the holiday weekend.

Princeton Baptist Medical Center Easter babies
Princeton Baptist Medical Center Easter babies(Brookwood Baptist Health)
Princeton Baptist Medical Center Easter babies
Princeton Baptist Medical Center Easter babies(Brookwood Baptist Health)
Princeton Baptist Medical Center Easter babies
Princeton Baptist Medical Center Easter babies(Brookwood Baptist Health)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom
Officials with the City of Oxford announced that a two-year-old has died after falling in water...
2-year-old dies after falling in water in Oxford
Forestdale food truck explosion
1 injured in Forestdale food truck explosion
Investigations of nine young children with adenovirus are underway.
ADPH: Investigations of 9 young children with adenovirus underway; 2 required liver transplants
Fatal shooting Ave D.
Birmingham PD investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

Police: 3 robberies on University of Alabama campus
Tenants stunned by soaring rents
File photo of Tesla.
Is it finally time to consider an electric car?
Tornado causes housing crunch in poor, rural Alabama county