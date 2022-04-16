Princeton Baptist Medical Center’s NICU babies dress up for Easter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood Baptist Health shared their photos of the NICU babies at Princeton Baptist Medical Center dressed for Easter weekend.

Princeton Baptist Medical Center says they are thinking of these little fighters and their families during the holiday weekend.

Princeton Baptist Medical Center Easter babies (Brookwood Baptist Health)

Princeton Baptist Medical Center Easter babies (Brookwood Baptist Health)

Princeton Baptist Medical Center Easter babies (Brookwood Baptist Health)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.