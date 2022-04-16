Person shot, another injured after shooting in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say one person was injured in a shooting in Jefferson County on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Authorities say one person was taken to UAB by private vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. There is no word on the victim’s condition. Authorities say another person was taken to the hospital by ambulance after running from the scene, but was not shot.

So far, there is no word on what led to this shooting, or if any suspects are in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

