LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Person shot, another injured after shooting in Jefferson County

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say one person was injured in a...
Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say one person was injured in a shooting in Jefferson County on Friday, April 15, 2022.(Source: MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say one person was injured in a shooting in Jefferson County on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Authorities say one person was taken to UAB by private vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. There is no word on the victim’s condition. Authorities say another person was taken to the hospital by ambulance after running from the scene, but was not shot.

So far, there is no word on what led to this shooting, or if any suspects are in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom
Jemison High School, Chilton County, Ala. (Source: WBRC video)
Chilton Co. school administrators say senior prank went too far; students call punishment ‘too harsh’
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Forestdale food truck explosion
1 injured in Forestdale food truck explosion
Investigations of nine young children with adenovirus are underway.
ADPH: Investigations of 9 young children with adenovirus underway; 2 required liver transplants

Latest News

While the Birmingham metro doesn’t have a major transit system like the one disrupted during...
Lessons from NYC attack ahead of local tourism surge
Officials said don’t pay more than you need to and also try and buy the cheapest gas you can...
Experts say don’t pay for gas that costs more than the state’s average
Gov. Ivey signed a bill to help provide feminine hygiene products to low-income schools.
Gov. Ivey signs bill providing free feminine hygiene products in low-income schools
Hepatitis cases in children
Hepatitis cases in children